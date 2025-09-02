British Captain Receives Merchant Navy Medal for Saving 89 Lives

Twelve British seafarers have been recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty, receiving the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service which is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Merchant Navy Day, September 3.

Captain Chris Phillips, 56 from Pembrokeshire, bravely led his 30-person crew on a rescue mission during the dead of Winter in 2024, saving 89 lives at sea, including women and children, and a baby.

Born from a long line of seafarers, Phillips was inspired by his father and grandfather, both sea Captains, to join the Merchant Navy at the age of 16. He now holds the highest grade of seafarer certification in the UK and has travelled all over the world during his career. A Freeman of the Honourable Company of Master Mariners, he received the Freedom of the City of London in 2024, a historic title dating back to the 13th century in honor of his distinguished career.

Maritime Minister, Mike Kane said: “It is incredibly inspiring to hear about the dedication, bravery, and outstanding service of all this year’s seafarers, each of whom have gone above and beyond in their roles and are more than deserving of this special award.

“I am so proud of the UK Merchant Navy who continue to go beyond the call of duty to keep our country safe and moving, and I congratulate this year’s recipients on their remarkable achievements.”

Another inspirational recipient of this year’s award is Captain Philippa Bowden, 36 from Portsmouth, who obtained her ice pilot license at the age of 28. In doing so she became the only female British ice captain in the UK with an Unlimited Master's License meaning she can operate any ship of any size, anywhere in the world.

Bowden has led numerous expeditions across the globe, including the remote Ross and Weddell Seas, and piloted the biggest cruise ship to have ever operated in Antarctica with 2,470 passengers.

An Antarctic Ambassador since 2023, she has made invaluable contributions to marine mammal observations and is a strong advocate for environmental protection in the polar regions. From reporting whale sightings to cloud observations, she previously won an award from the UK meteorological office for her contributions to climatic observations in the region.

Aside from seafaring, Bowden participates in panels and webinars to talk about aspects of life at sea, often drawing on her personal experiences, beating the odds often as the only female onboard during her early career. She also acts as a mentor for young female seafarers.

Bowden said: “I feel honored to be recognized for my contributions to safety and the continued education of seafarers. As an island nation, the Merchant Navy is an essential lifeline for the UK, and this medal helps shine a light on the efforts of all our seafarers. I hope to keep inspiring future maritime leaders through my work and ambassadorship roles.”

Being recognized for keeping remote communities connected to loved ones, medical services and vital supplies, Captain Iain MacKenzie, 60 from the Isle of Skye, has been charting CalMac’s iconic ferries services off the west coast of Scotland for more than 32 years. As Master of the MV Loch Nevis, he is responsible for crucial lifeline services to the Small Isles, maintaining vital connections for isolated groups under challenging operational and weather conditions. These services are critical not only for delivering essentials but also for sustaining local economies. He has also selflessly served as a volunteer with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for more than 25 years, responding to numerous calls for help at sea.

MacKenzie said: “It is an honor to have been nominated for this award. My father would have been immensely proud, having served as a merchant seaman himself. Serving the Islands and communities has been a privilege, the scenery is stunning, the people are amazing, but the weather can be challenging at times.

“Looking after one another is vitally important, and this is something that has become increasingly clear to me through my volunteer work for the RNLI over the last 25 years.”

Stuart Rivers, CEO of Merchant Navy Welfare Board, said: “Huge congratulations to this year’s Merchant Navy Medal recipients. Each one represents the very best of our maritime community — people who show resilience, dedication, and selflessness every single day. Their impact goes far beyond ships and crews, shaping the strength and spirit of our entire industry.

“I’m immensely proud to see our Deputy CEO, Sharon Coveney, recognized with this highly-acclaimed accolade for her unwavering commitment to our charity and her passion for improving the lives of seafarers around the world. A moment to cherish forever.”

Recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service will receive their medal in a State Ceremony later in the year.





Captain Philippa Bowden: