ClassNK Issues AiP for Spray Form Insulation for Tanks

December 3, 2025

Source: ClassNK

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Spray form insulation system of IMO Type B tank for LNG and ammonia fuel developed by Nihon Shipyard and Hankuk Carbon.

The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

Traditionally, IMO Type C tanks have been the mainstream choice for LNG-fueled ships due to their advantages in productivity and cost. 

Meanwhile, for the large-capacity fuel tanks required on large container ships and ammonia-fueled vessels, IMO Type B tanks are gaining recognition as an alternative, offering superior cargo efficiency and outfitting flexibility.

ClassNK conducted its safety review based on the part N of its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', which incorporates the IGC Code, and also the part GF, which incorporates the IGF Code.

