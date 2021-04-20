Brix Marine Delivers Hat Island Ferry

Aluminum boatbuilder Brix Marine said it has delivered the 45’ by 18’4” passenger ferry Hat Island Ferry, which recently entered service for the community of Hat Island, Wash.

A small, private island community in Snohomish County, Wash., Hat Island is nestled in Possession Sound between Everett, Whidbey, and Camano Islands and operates a weekly ferry schedule to and from the Port of Everett. Its residents' requirements are reflected in the ferry design which received widespread community approval, according to the vessel's designer and builder Brix Marine (formerly Armstrong Marine USA), based in Port Angeles, Wash.

The vessel carries a USCG COI 49 passengers + crew and is utilized to transport people and goods as part of a weekly ferry schedule to and from the Port of Everett.

Hat Island Ferry is built on the second generation of Brix’s semi-displacement passenger hull, the 4519-DCT. The vessel is powered with twin Cummins QSL9 405hp engines and shaft and wheel propulsion, delivering a cruise speed of 14-17 knots with 0.8 mpg fuel economy. The design includes bow thrusters in each hull, which ensure that this stable platform is also highly maneuverable. Two passenger gates at the bow, plus a side door aft, expedite the boarding process. Additional exterior customizations include 12 deck tie-down points and an aluminum davit (500 lb. SWL) for cargo transport.

(Photo: Brix Marine)

The 4519-DCT’s full width main cabin with forward leaning raised pilothouse allows for flexible interior layout options. The cabin is designed to accommodate 43 passengers and includes multiple lockers as well as overhead storage bins for luggage and cargo. The cushioned bench seats include more storage underneath.

The aft deck has additional seating for four passengers as well as two 1,500 watt infrared electric heaters to ensure passenger comfort. The aft cabin includes a counter for ticket sales and concession stand, complete with additional storage shelving, microwave, and refrigerator. The head is accessed from the aft deck.

Captain Shane Dunn of Hat Island said, “She’s the most stable, seaworthy, and safe boat I’ve had the pleasure to work on.”

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)