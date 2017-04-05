ABS Broadens Type Approval Coverage for SubM

Related News

Cross-Bay Ferry Again Posts Record Ridership

In St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, the fledglng trial of the Cross-Bay Ferry carried nearly 8,000 passengers during March…

Kotug, Seabulk Team Up in Bahamas

KOTUG International and Seabulk Towing have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company to carry out all towage operations…

USS Carter Hall enters Black Sea

The amphibious Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall has entered the Black Sea, the Naples-headquartered…

USCG Recognizes T&T Marine Salvage’s Capabilities

T&T Marine Salvage, a member company of the Teichman Group, founded in 1957, received a new certification by the U.S. Coast…

Upgrades Complete for Anzac Class

The Australian Navy's eight Anzac class frigates are now all back in the water post anti-ship missile defence upgrades, with…

Damen Unveils Emergency Response Vessel

Damen has introduced a new first line assistance vessel, the Responder 5413, engineered specifically for assistance in disaster…

Poland has Natgas Exports 'understanding' with U.S.

Poland's desire to cut natural gas imports from Russia has led to an "understanding" with the United States to work toward…

Vestdavit mission accomplished on Ramform safety

Seatrials are underway in Japan involving Ramform Hyperion, the last of four ships built to the seismic sector’s all-time highest specifications…