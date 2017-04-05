ABS Broadens Type Approval Coverage for SubM
“As the inland maritime industry begins preparing for Subchapter M compliance, owners and yards are looking for easy ways to find equipment that meets Subchapter M requirements,” says ABS Americas Division President Jamie Smith. “The ABS Type Approval program simplifies that process.”
ABS Type Approval is a voluntary program that provides qualified manufacturers the benefit of an efficient product certification process. Participating in the Type Approval program allows OEMs to differentiate their products as approved equipment for use by the inland maritime industry. Selecting equipment from OEMs with ABS Type Approval streamlines the procurement processes, simplifies plan approval, and furnishes objective proof of compliance for equipment on board vessels.
“ABS is committed to providing fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance,” says ABS Inland Waterways Manager Joshua LaVire. “We are the only Recognized Organization and Third Party Organization offering OEM’s Subchapter M equipment compliance. Our nationwide coverage of surveyors and engineers enables ABS to provide the most comprehensive Subchapter M compliance offerings in the inland maritime industry.”