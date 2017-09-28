Brunswick, Mercury Marine to Aid Mercy Ships

When the Africa Mercy, the world’s largest private hospital ship, provides its next field service in Cameroon, Africa, it will do so with a new dive boat and several new Mercury Marine outboard engines for the ship’s dive and rescue operations thanks to a recent donation from Brunswick Corporation and its engine subsidiary, Mercury Marine.



Mercy Ships is a global charity that offers free life-changing surgeries, holistic health care and specialized training for local health care professionals in some of the world’s poorest areas. The ship’s marine operations department recently took delivery of two, 25hp outboard engines to replace the engines on the ship’s rescue boats as well as an Ocean Runner 460 RIB, powered by a four-stroke 60hp Mercury Marine outboard.



Performance on the Africa Mercy’s rescue boat engines had dropped off, and it was time to replace them with more dependable engines. In addition, the ship’s dive boat and engine were not providing the dependency needed for dive teams, who regularly inspect and clean the ship’s seawater handling systems. These donations will ensure the safe, and effective operations of both the rescue and dive boats.