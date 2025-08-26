Brunvoll Mar-El Selected as System Integrator for Zero-Emission Ferry

Brunvoll Mar-El has signed a contract with Oma Baatbyggeri as system integrator and provider of

electrical propulsion systems for a zero-emission catamaran ferry, commissioned by Rødne Fjord

Cruise. The passenger and vehicle vessel will operate in the stunning Lysefjorden, Norway, with delivery set for June 2026.

The delivery from Brunvoll includes full system integration through the Triton Electric & Hybrid solution, featuring the Triton CPP controllable pitch propeller control system, the Triton SG steering gear control system, and the Triton EMS energy management system. The package also comprises inverters, a dual DC grid, and a DC shore connection. In addition, the scope of supply includes a battery system, propulsion motors, and generators.

The vessel will operate on the scenic route between Lauvvik and Lysebotn in Lysefjorden on a long-

term contract with Kolombus AS. It is designed to carry 97 passengers and up to 12 vehicles, and

features a 2.7 MW battery system enabling quiet, zero-emission operation at speeds up to 18 knots.