Brunvoll Propulsion for Esvagt's 'Green' SOV

Norwegian ship propulsion specialist Brunvoll will supply azimuth propulsion and maneuvering system for Esvagt's green fuel SOV, to be built in Turkey.

The vessel, a HAV Design 833 SOV, will be built at Cemre Shipyard. The Danish vessel owner Esvagt has said that the vessel will be "the world’s first service operation vessel that can operate on green fuels."

Brunvoll's delivery will be propulsion azimuth thrusters, retractable azimuth thrusters, tunnel thruster and BruCon condition monitoring system.

"The Brunvoll azimuth propulsion thruster family is an extension of the already well established Brunvoll thruster technology and is well received within segments such as construction vessels, ferries, cable layers, dredgers, and other," Brunvoll said.

“This is a breakthrough for Brunvoll in the azimuth thruster propulsion market. Esvagt and HAV Design are both important players in the renewable segment. We have a long relationship with both, and we are excited that they now also will use our propulsion thrusters,” says Sales Manager Bernt Rune Riksfjord. “We look forward putting our propulsion thrusters to the test on this advanced vessel.

Credit: Brunvoll“Brunvoll has a strategic commitment to be a preferred vendor for renewable energy vessels with dynamic position capabilities. This contract shows our importance as such a supplier and that the extensive effort placed into developing thrusters for this market has been successful ", continues Riksfjord.

The vessel will be equipped with Brunvoll’s new Condition Monitoring System (CMS). The CMS is part of the BruCon control system family and is a layer-based platform with extensive cyber security improvements compared to traditional control systems in the market today. CMS provides advanced monitoring of thruster and propulsion systems. The system includes hardware and various algorithms for detecting concrete events and operational characteristics that has significance in an optimized maintenance and operations perspective.

This 93-meter-long vessel will provide accommodation for 124 persons and will be built according to DNV classification rules and sail under the Danish flag. Once commissioned by the end of 2024, the SOV will serve Ørsted's 1.3 GW offshore Hornsea 2 wind farm, off the UK’s east coast.



