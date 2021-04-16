Bubble Tech Helps Methane Carrier Save 6.6% net on Fuel, Emissions

Retrofit of air lubrication technology achieves verified performance of 6.6% net savings during initial testing.

Silverstream Technologies' air lubrication system, the Silverstream System, has reportedly delivered 6.6% fuel and emissions savings during testing on the Shell-chartered 170,000 cbm LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila.

The Silverstream System is designed to enable fuel and emissions efficiencies by producing a thin layer of microbubbles along the full flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull. The System was successfully retrofitted on the 2010-built LNGC during its October 2020 planned dry docking at the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Shipyard in Singapore.

The project was installed within the planned dry docking period, and was delivered on budget. From design through to installation the System was reviewed and approved by ABS in accordance with their guidance note for Air Lubrication Technology.





MR BUBBLE: The Silverstream System is designed to enable fuel and emissions efficiencies by producing a thin layer of microbubbles along the full flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull. Image courtesy Silverstream Technologies/Shell



