Monday, January 20, 2025
Bulgarian Shipowners Association Joins ECSA

January 13, 2025

Source: ECSA

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) has welcomed the Bulgarian Shipowners Association as a full member as of January 1, 2025.

The Bulgarian Shipowners Association (BSA) becomes the 22nd member of ECSA.

“We are proud to welcome the Bulgarian Shipowners Association as a new member of ECSA. The new association extends the geographical scope covered by our membership, brings additional expertise and knowledge, and further strengthens the position of European Shipowners in Brussels,” said ECSA President, Karin Orsel.

“We are happy that the Bulgarian Shipowners Association has become a member of ECSA. In this way, we join the big European family, hoping to contribute with our experience and expertise. While among our members is one of the oldest shipping companies in Europe, the fleet of our members is young, modern and efficient. We look forward to contribute to the decarbonization debate which is top priority goal of EU, to exchanging ideas and to participating in the mission of ECSA,” said BSA Chair, Plamen Dimitrov.

