Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Bulk Carrier Aground in Philadelphia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 9, 2025

© rayzartr / Adobe Stock

© rayzartr / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the grounding of the 623-foot bulk carrier Algoma Verity approximately a mile north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the Delaware River.

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the pilot aboard the Algoma Verity stating the vessel had run aground. No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The vessel was northbound with a cargo of approximately 45,000 tons of solar salt when the incident occurred.

Watchstanders deployed a Station Philadelphia 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to the area.

As of 8 a.m., Thursday, the vessel is currently aground outside the main shipping channel. A team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the vessel’s representatives are on board monitoring the situation and formulating a plan to safely move the vessel to a nearby terminal.

A safety zone has been established around the Algoma Verity restricting vessel traffic from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Tioga Marine Terminal.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Embracing Digital Transformation

Beating the Human Eye at Person Overboard Detection

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week