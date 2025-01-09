Bulk Carrier Aground in Philadelphia

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the grounding of the 623-foot bulk carrier Algoma Verity approximately a mile north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the Delaware River.

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the pilot aboard the Algoma Verity stating the vessel had run aground. No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The vessel was northbound with a cargo of approximately 45,000 tons of solar salt when the incident occurred.

Watchstanders deployed a Station Philadelphia 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to the area.

As of 8 a.m., Thursday, the vessel is currently aground outside the main shipping channel. A team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the vessel’s representatives are on board monitoring the situation and formulating a plan to safely move the vessel to a nearby terminal.

A safety zone has been established around the Algoma Verity restricting vessel traffic from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Tioga Marine Terminal.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.



