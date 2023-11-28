Bulk Carrier Runs Aground in the Detroit River

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A Portuguese-registered bulk carrier ran aground outside Belle Isle Anchorage in the Detroit River, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 623-foot freighter Barbro G reportedly went soft aground at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. The vessel is said to be carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy.

No pollution, damage, injuries or impact to commercial traffic have been reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard is on scene along with a pair of commercial tugs as the ship's representatives works with U.S. and Canadian stakeholders to refloat the vessel.

An initial plan to refloat the vessel at 8 a.m. on Tuesday was scuttled as a contract for a third tug was being finalized between Barbro G and its insurance, the Coast Guard said.

It's expected the vessel will be refloated once the third tug arrives.