BW Epic Kosan Opts for bound4blue’s Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

Singapore-based BW Epic Kosan (BWEK), a provider of LPG, petrochemicals and specialty gas transportation, has signed an agreement with bound4blue for the installation of a 24-meter tall eSAIL suction sail on the 2007-buit Helena Kosan vessel.

The autonomous wind propulsion system, to be installed in 2026, will allow BWEK to save fuel, cut emissions, reduce costs and simplify regulatory compliance, as the BW Group-affiliated company invests to support industry decarbonization goals.

The DNV Type Approved eSAIL works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate lift up to seven times greater than rigid sails of the same size, delivering greater power through smaller vessel footprints.

In doing so, fuel use and emissions are reduced, easing compliance with regulations such as EU ETS, CII, FuelEU Maritime (with additional benefits through the wind reward factor) and the newly proposed IMO GFI framework.

The installation will be carried out in a two-step process, with preparatory work conducted at a scheduled dry docking in 2025 and a ‘plug and play’ fitting of the unit the following year.

“The tanker and LPG market is a key growth area for bound4blue, so it’s fantastic to agree a contract with the world leader in last-mile delivery of LPG, petrochemicals and other specialty gases.

“Our mechanically simple solution delivers unique benefits for the segment, with the ability to position the sail’s maintenance door far above the deck and thus entirely remove the system from hazardous areas. This means non-explosion proof units can be installed easily on a vessel such as an LPG carrier, or any other tanker, negating the need for more costly, complex ATEX-proof solutions,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO & Co-founder, bound4blue.