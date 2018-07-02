BW Offshore's Adolo Commences Transit to Gabon

The provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry BW Offshore is pleased to announce the sail away of the FPSO BW Adolo. The vessel has left anchorage in Singapore and is currently in transit to the Tortue field offshore Gabon.

BW Adolo is expected to arrive at the field in August 2018.

"We are firmly on track for first oil later this year", said Carl K. Arnet , the CEO of BW Offshore. "The BW Adolo was completed on time, with increased life extension scope enabling an extended production profile on the back of positive reserve developments."

The BW Adolo has an oil storage capacity of 1,350,000 barrels and a production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. The Tortue field is one of four proven discoveries in the Ruche area, within the Dussafu Licence, offshore Gabon.

BW Offshore also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW offshore is represented in all major oil & gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 39 FPSO and FSO projects.