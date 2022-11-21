BWC Contracts with Ecochlor Containerized BWMS Solution

Ballast Water Containers, part of the Malin group, said it has secured a contract from Ecochlor for the design and manufacture of a containerized ballast water management system. An offshore container will house Ecochlor’s EcoOne BWMS and the unit will be installed on a semi-submersible drilling rig.

With treatment components supplied by Ecochlor, the BWC team will manage both the design and fabrication of the customized container, which will need to withstand harsh offshore conditions, with temperatures ranging from lows of - 20 degrees C to highs of + 45 degrees. As the container is housed on a semi-submersible, a custom design is required to ensure it meets the requirements dictated by its offshore location.

The containerized unit will be completed and deployed in the second quarter of 2023.