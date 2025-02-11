Cable Recovery Vessel ‘Maasvliet’ Delivered

Holland Shipyards Group announced the delivery of the Maasvliet, a specialized cable recovery vessel, to Hartel Shipping & Chartering, part of Hudig & Veder Group.

Maasvliet, measuring 90.6 meters in length and 13.2 meters in width, is designed to support offshore cable recovery operations efficiently. The vessel will be on long-term charter to Subsea Environmental Services and deployed for vital cable projects over the coming years.

Maasvliet is equipped with advanced cable management systems, including dedicated cable tanks in the cargo hold for the collection and storage of cables retrieved from the seabed. This feature ensures smooth and efficient operations while meeting the high demands of offshore projects. The spacious working deck and specialized handling equipment further enhance the vessel’s capabilities, enabling it to perform with precision in challenging conditions.

In response to an increased focus on sustainability, the vessel is provided with a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for running on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future. Two 374 bkW electro motors propel the new build and have a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the screw based on variables such as load factor, water level, and navigation route, resulting in fuel savings of up to 35% and significantly fewer emissions.

Representatives from Holland Shipyards Group, Hudig & Veder, Hartel Shipping and Chartering, and Subsea, along with the vessel’s godmother, standing in front of the Maasvliet.

Image courtesy Holland Shipyards Group