Cadeler Welcomes Wind Pace WTIV Newbuild to its Fleet

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Pace, marking another significant milestone in the company’s ongoing fleet expansion.

Delivered safely, on time, and within budget, Wind Pace has become the seventh vessel in Cadeler’s growing portfolio of wind turbine installation vessels.

Wind Pace was officially named at a ceremony on the March 12, 2025, at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (COSCO) shipyard in Qidong, China, where it was built.

After the delivery, Wind Pace will be deployed in the U.S. under a contract from the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, supporting a project at an offshore wind farm in the region, Cadeler’s second project in American waters.

Wind Pace’s sister vessel, Wind Peak, the first of Cadeler’s two newbuild P-class vessels, was delivered in August 2024, and has just embarked on her first installation project, the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, off the Yorkshire coast of the United Kingdom - one of the largest single offshore wind farms in the world.





New Benchmark for Offshore Wind Installation Technology





Wind Pace is specifically designed to handle the increasing size, scope, and complexity of next-generation wind farm projects as well as the most challenging offshore conditions.

The P-class vessels are capable of transporting and installing up to seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or five 20+ MW turbines, reducing the number of roundtrips required and accelerating installation time while improving energy and cost efficiency.

An advanced hybrid power system and cyber-secure operational infrastructure ensure high efficiency and enhanced safety.

“The P-class vessels set a new benchmark in offshore wind installation technology. With advanced crane capabilities, enhanced transit effectiveness, and reduced energy intensity, these vessels unlock new levels of efficiency for our customers.

“Wind Peak, the first P-class vessel, has already fully demonstrated this since her delivery last year. Likewise, we expect Wind Pace to play a key role in supporting our clients in the necessary expansion of offshore wind,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

Being the largest vessels in the Cadeler fleet today, both Wind Peak and Wind Pace boast a deck space of 5,600 m2, a payload capacity of over 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane capable of lifting 2,600 tonnes at 47 meters.

Additionally, each vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians.

The P-class vessels are the result of close cooperation between Cadeler and its key partners on these newbuildings, including COSCO, GustoMSC, NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and MAN Energy.