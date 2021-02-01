Callan Marine Wins Dredging Work at Port of Corpus Christi

Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine said it has been awarded the long-term contract for maintenance and new work dredging of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port of Corpus Christi is the third most profitable port in the United States and is the second-largest exporter of crude oil. The channel itself is 36-miles long, with 30+ ship berths serving the cargo, dry and liquid bulk, breakbulk, and wind energy industries.

Under its multi-year contract, Callan Marine will provide maintenance and new work dredging of the various docks at the port, spanning the dock locations along the LaQuinta Channel in Ingleside, Texas, and the ship channel itself in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company said, adding that the contract will commence this year.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is a vital piece of our waterway infrastructure and Callan Marine is honored to be a part of maintaining it,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Keeping our nation’s waterways accessible and improving commerce is a priority for Callan, and we are proud to partner with this crucial port.”