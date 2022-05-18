Callan Marine's New CSD General Bradley Christened

Callan Marine's newest fleet asset, the 28” cutter suction dredge (CSD) General Bradley, was christened in Morgan City, La. on Tuesday.

The General Bradley will immediately commence work at the Port Bolivar Ferry Landing for the Texas Department of Transportation.

At 341 feet in length and 54 feet wide, General Bradley has a maximum digging depth of 60 feet and a dredge pipe diameter of 28” inches. Constructed at the Halimar Shipyard in Morgan City, La., the diesel-electric driven General Bradley is equipped with three ABC 12DZC engines that supply 9,260 horsepower combined. It also features advanced production automation and monitoring systems.

“Our commitment to service along the Gulf Coast is unmatched,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “The General Bradley demonstrates our belief in the middle-market and the need for maintenance dredging for years to come. This exciting dredge features the latest technology and expands the capabilities of Callan’s fleet substantially.”

Also under constriction for Callan Marine are the 18” CSD General Marshall and trailing suction hopper (TSHD) dredge Admiral Nimitz.