CMA CGM BIANCA, Largest Ship to Call in Cameroon (Kribi)

The CMA CGM Group, a leader in maritime transport, announced the start of its commercial operations at the Kribi Container Terminal. On this occasion, the CMA CGM BIANCA, 8721 TEUs and 335 meters long, became the largest container ship to call in Cameroon on 2 March 2018.

The CMA CGM Group is deploying four new weekly direct services in Kribi to northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia. The services concerned are:

EURAF 4, connecting the Mediterranean and West Africa with the following rotation: Marseilles, Barcelona, Valencia, Casablanca, Algeciras, Tangier, Dakar, Lome, Bata, Malabo, Apapa, Tincan, Onne, Kribi, Port Gentil, Libreville, Douala, Algeciras, Marseilles

EURAF 5, connecting Northern Europe and West Africa with the following rotation: Antwerp, Le Havre, Lisbon, Algeciras, Pointe Noire, Luanda, Kribi, Douala, Abidjan, Algeciras, Antwerp

ASAF, linking Asia and West Africa with the following rotation: Qingdao, Xingang / Tianjin, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Tanjung Pelepas, Singapore , Pointe des Galets, Cape Town, Pointe Noire, Kribi, Luanda, Cape Town, Port Kelang, Singapore, Qingdao

West Feeder Service, connecting Kribi, Port Gentil, Boma, Matadi and Libreville. Thanks to its strategic positioning, the Kribi hub will also significantly reduce transit times.

Located in Cameroon, a growing market, the Kribi terminal aims to act as a major port in Cameroon in addition to Douala and as a hub by offering the Cameroonian supply chain a modern infrastructure adapted to the new generation of transoceanic vessels.

The opening of Kribi is part of the strategy implemented by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, which aims to develop the Group's terrestrial and door-to-door activities in order to offer its customers a quality global transport offer backed by CMA CGM's global maritime network.

The Kribi container terminal is jointly operated by CMA CGM, Bolloré Transport & Logistics and the Chinese group CHEC as part of a 25-year public-private partnership with the State of Cameroon.