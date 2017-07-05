Marine Link
Campbell Acquires ACBL Assets

July 5, 2017

Marine services company Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (CTC) said it has completed the acquisition of certain affreightment contracts along with 155 barges and four towboats from American Commercial Barge Line LLC that will operate on the Ohio River system.

 
The four towboats, all of which are 3,000 HP, include the M/V Roger W. Keeney, M/V James R. Morehead, M/V James R. Pinson, and the M/V Jeffery A. Raike. 
 
With this acquisition, CTC now owns and/or manages more than 1,100 barges and 50 towboats on the inland waterways, along with four shipyard facilities and a marine construction company.
