Campbell Acquires ACBL Assets

Marine services company Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (CTC) said it has completed the acquisition of certain affreightment contracts along with 155 barges and four towboats from American Commercial Barge Line LLC that will operate on the Ohio River system.

The four towboats, all of which are 3,000 HP, include the M/V Roger W. Keeney, M/V James R. Morehead, M/V James R. Pinson, and the M/V Jeffery A. Raike.