Canada Removing 'Problem' Vessels from Port of Bridgewater

Canada is removing a trio of "problem" vessels that have been abandoned in Nova Scotia's Port of Bridgewater.

The three vessels—Hannah Atlantic, Cape Rouge and Rupert Brand VI—all showing signs of disrepair, have been moored at a privately owned wharf on the LaHave River for a number of years, posing a threat to the marine environment.

The Canadian Coast Guard's Marine Environmental and Hazards Response team is leading a six-month operation to remove, deconstruct and dispose of the derelict vessels. All onboard bulk pollutants and hazardous material will be removed prior to the movement of each stricken vessel and site remediation.

The Coast Guard has asked the public to avoid the area while the clean-up efforts are underway.

In 2019, Canada introduced the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act to address "irresponsible vessel management" by prohibiting vessel abandonment and enhancing federal powers to address "vessels of concern".

The country's current inventory of such vessels lists nearly 1,500 entries, including 38 in Nova Scotia.