Canadian Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships to have MAN Propulsion Packages

MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to deliver the propulsion systems for two Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) for the Canadian Coast Guard as part of a consortium with GE Power Conversion.

MAN will deliver the engines, shafts and propellers for the AOPS’ integrated diesel-electric propulsion systems and is also providing a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system with each engine.

Each vessel will feature 4 × MAN 6L32/44CR engines, each engine delivering 3,600 KW and using MAN’s most advanced common-rail electronic injection system, high-efficiency turbochargers, electronic hardware and variable valve timing.

The order is part of the Canadian government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. In 2015 MAN won the order for six identical vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The new AOPS, named the CCGS Donjek Glacier and CCGS Sermilik Glacier, will:

• be dedicated to a range of critical missions, including North Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) patrols

• operate as the primary conservation and protection enforcement vessels on Canada’s east coast, replacing existing Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) offshore patrol vessels

• have ice capable functionality that will allow the CCG to expand its patrol capability into the low Arctic.

The 103-meter vessels will have a top speed of 17 knots and will be able to stay at sea for up to 48 days.

Irving Shipbuilding will construct the vessels in Halifax, Canada, and the local MAN Canada PrimeServ organizations in Halifax and Vancouver will provide service support to the Canadian Coast Guard throughout their operational life.

Daniel Eberhardt, Sales Manager Navy, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The MAN 32/44CR engine is optimal for providing the kind of power and reliability required by the extreme conditions that each AOPS must endure, while its Tier III compliancy is also critical in such a sensitive operating environment. This new order fits well with our company’s desire to supply complete propulsion packs.”

He says MAN’s common-rail injection system is well suited to the demands of the new vessels’ operating environment, as it guarantees each engine’s ability to withstand prolonged, low-load operation and/or quick load pickup, as required during such essential AOPS tasks as ice ramming.

In combination with the SCR system, the common-rail injection system optimises each engine’s fuel consumption and emissions, resulting in IMO Tier III compliancy without sacrificing engine efficiency.

MAN Energy Solutions will deliver 2 × MAN Alpha-branded five-bladed, bolted propellers that meet PC5 rules and which can be exchanged underwater. These cater for higher cavitation inception speeds, possible shock impacts, and mission-critical conditions requiring additional redundancy, silent operation with minimal hydro-acoustic signatures and suppressed underwater-radiated noise.



