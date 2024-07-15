Canadian Safe Boating Council Welcomes Mustang Survival as Sponsor

The Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) has welcomed Mustang Survival as a presenting sponsor.

This partnership, solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding, spans a three-year term and spotlights a shared commitment to promoting safe and responsible boating in Canada.

In 2024, Mustang Survival will be a Platinum-level sponsor of the CSBC’s annual symposium “Many Partners, One Goal,” to be held in Whistler, BC, from October 1-3. Additionally, Mustang Survival will support CSBC initiatives with its high-quality product line.

"Partnering with the Canadian Safe Boating Council is a natural fit for us. Our purpose is protecting life on the water, which perfectly aligns with the CSBC's mission,” says Kenny Ballard, President of Mustang Survival. “Our staff is anticipating attending the upcoming symposium in Whistler and welcoming guests to our Waterlife Studio following the symposium when we'll showcase our innovations."

“Mustang Survival has been a long-term and highly valued CSBC member and supporter” says Mike Dean, CSBC Chair.

The “Many Partners, One Goal” symposium program will feature renowned hypothermia expert Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, who will also conduct two in-person cold water immersion workshops in Victoria and Vancouver before the symposium. These workshops are open to all interested parties, with details on registration available on the CSBC website.

Mustang Survival will host an open house for cold water workshop participants and all symposium delegates at their Burnaby, BC HQ and the Waterlife Studio and Innovation Centre on the morning of Friday, October 4. Pre-registration is required, and details are posted on the CSBC website.

This event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to view the factory floor in full operation. Technical engineers will be available to demonstrate testing procedures of flotation and dry suits in the pool and lab.