DOF Takes Over Canadian Subsea Shipping Company

April 28, 2017

Norway’s DOF Subsea AS said it has purchased the remaining shares in Canadian Subsea Shipping Company AS.

 
Before the transaction, DOF Subsea AS owned 45 percent of the shares in the company.
 
Canadian Subsea Shipping Company AS has a newbuild vessel under construction at Vard Group in Norway.
 
