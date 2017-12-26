Shipyard Contract Cancelled

Ongoing uncertainty in the global offshore energy sector has claimed another casualty, as Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced that it has terminated -- in agreement with Island Navigator I KS -- the shipbuilding contract for the top hole drilling/light well intervention vessel, Island Navigator.

A number of factors were cited in the decision to cease the construction, including difficulties in the engineering process and increased material costs since the signing of the contract, and ultimately uncertainty surrounding the volatile offshore energy market and the ongoing financial restructuring of the Island Offshore Group.