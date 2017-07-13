Marine Link
Höegh LNG, RMU Sign MoU on LNG Capacity Building

July 13, 2017

Photo: Höegh LNG

 The Regional Maritime University in Ghana (RMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Höegh LNG, a major player in the LNG segment of the maritime industry, for the support and maritime capacity development for both RMU and Ghanaian seafarers. 

 
Quantum Power Ghana is also party to the MoU, which was signed 16 June 2017. 
 
Höegh LNG is one of the world's leading providers of floating liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure services. Using a new, purpose built Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) provided by Hoegh LNG, Quantum Power intends to construct, own and operate a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal facility offshore Tema. 
 
Höegh LNG intends to actively work with RMU to increase the competence of Ghanaian seafarers, RMU lecturers, Ghanaian pilots and tug masters and to build Ghanaian ability to safely and efficiently operate and handle advanced gas carriers. 
 
LNG is set to become an ever more important part of Ghana's energy mix, and it is important that Ghana develops its own capacity to handle LNG installations. 
 
Höegh LNG has a very substantial track record in building maritime LNG capacity in other countries in which it operates FSRU vessels, and will draw on that experience to the benefit of Ghana once the FSRU has been deployed here.
 
Representing RMU for the signing of the MOU were the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elvis Nyarko. Hoegh LNG was represented by Oeyvind Staerk of Höegh LNG AS, the Norwegian management company of Höegh LNG, while Quantum Power Ghana was represented by Ruben Atekpe.
 
