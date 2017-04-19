Marine Link
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Baltic Index Down as Capesize Rates Sag

April 19, 2017

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) lidian neeleman)

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) lidian neeleman)

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Wednesday on weaker rates for larger vessels.

 
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down 16 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,278 points.
 
The capesize index lost 90 points, or 4.05 percent, to end at 2,130 points.
 
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $630 at $15,524.
 
The panamax index snapped a seven session gain-streak and fell 9 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 1,612 points.
 
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $71 to $12,916.
 
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 2 points to 900 points, while the handysize index rose 5 points to 568 points.
 
Reporting by Nithin Prasad
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News