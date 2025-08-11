Captain Ahmed Al Badi receives 2025 Alexander Dalrymple Award

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025 the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) presented Captain (Aqeed) Ahmed Al Badi, Head of the Oman National Hydrographic Office (ONHO), with the Alexander Dalrymple Award for 2025. The award recognizes his services to hydrography.

Captain Ahmed Al Badi was invited to the UKHO where he was presented with this year’s award. Hosted by the UK’s National Hydrographer and Director of Data Acquisition and Defence, Rear Admiral Angus Essenhigh OBE, the presentation was attended by members of the wider UKHO team, as well as by Colonel Said Al Mamari, Assistant Military Attaché from the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Alexander Dalrymple Award committee recognized Captain Ahmed Al Badi’s strategic vision and leadership in leading ONHO in the S-100 space and forming a five-year implementation plan – the first of its kind for a member of the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) Sea Area Hydrographic Commission. As a result of this, Captain Ahmed was elected as the RSAHC’s first S-100 coordinator.

Instrumental in prioritizing collaboration, sharing expertise and ensuring compliance with hydrographic standards, Captain Ahmed’s contributions to the ROPME were also recognized by the UKHO. As an active member of International Hydrographic Organization’s (IHO) meetings, Captain Ahmed’s influence has led to Oman hosting multiple IHO capacity building training events.

“This honor serves as a strong motivation to continue contributing to the field of hydrography with dedication and integrity. I am truly proud to receive this recognition and to be listed among those who have made distinguished contributions to our profession,” said Captain Ahmed Al Badi.

Captain Ahmed’s vision is for ONHO to benefit all Omanis, growing the team by employing several civilian Omani personnel and enabling the careers of female hydrographers to flourish. In his current position, Captain Ahmed represents the National Hydrographic and Royal Navy of Oman, across several Omani Ministries. As a result, the importance of hydrography for economic and social growth and sustainability is continually highlighted within the framework of the Oman Vision 2040.

The Alexander Dalrymple Award has been presented annually since 2006 by the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO). Named in honor of the inaugural Hydrographer of the British Admiralty, the award acknowledges exceptional contributions to the field of hydrography. Recipients of the award are selected by the UKHO’s Executive Committee for their dedication to furthering hydrography, cartography, and navigation standards worldwide.