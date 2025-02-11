Captain Steered Ship Straight onto Rock

An anchor chain failure, followed by a navigation failure, led to the grounding of the cargo vessel Bonnie G in the Caribbean Sea, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has concluded.

On October 4, 2023, the Bonnie G was anchored, waiting out poor weather about 1 mile south of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, when its anchor chain parted and the vessel began to drift toward land.

As the captain attempted to navigate the vessel away from shore, the vessel grounded.

The 12 people on board abandoned the vessel and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Bonnie G remained aground for several weeks until salvors could refloat it and tow it to a dock.

No injuries or pollution were reported. The vessel was declared a total constructive loss, valued at $1.5 million.

Before departing St. Croix, the captain had G reviewed the weather forecast for the vessel’s intended route to St. Thomas. The winds were forecasted to be between 10–15 knots and gusting to 25 knots after midnight, by which time the crew expected to be tied up to the dock. When the vessel arrived in Crown Bay, the winds were higher than what had been forecasted.

In addition, a loaded barge had broken free of its moorings and was partially blocking Bonnie G’s mooring location. Given the barge blocking the Bonnie G’s docking location and the worse than expected weather conditions, the captain decided to anchor the vessel until the weather improved.

Once in position within the anchorage, the captain deployed 135 feet of anchor chain, which was likely based on an erroneous assessment of the water depth being 23-26 feet when it was actually 68 feet.

Investigators found the Bonnie G should have let out about 2.5–3.5 times more chain than was deployed. Considering the water depth and windy conditions, the Bonnie G captain did not let out enough chain for a secure anchorage.

When anchoring a vessel, a length of anchor chain that is five to seven times the water depth (scope, or ratio of anchor chain to water depth) should be used; even more anchor chain should be used in adverse weather, the report said.

The captain also did not use the available onboard navigational chart to identify a rock nearby, and when maneuvering after the anchor chain failed, he inadvertently steered directly onto the rock and grounded the vessel. As a result, the hull was breached just forward of the engine room. The forward watertight door in the engine room of the Bonnie G was open and not secured before the crew abandoned the vessel. Investigators determined that had the watertight door been shut as required, it is likely that progressive flooding of the engine room and aft spaces would not have occurred, limiting vessel damage.

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the grounding was the inadequate scope of chain deployed when anchoring, which likely led to the anchor chain parting, and the captain not identifying a charted rock and steering the vessel onto it when attempting to maneuver to safe water.





