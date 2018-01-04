TMS Cardiff Gas Places Order at HHI

TMS Cardiff Gas said it signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of one 174,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, with an option for a second vessel.

The newbuild is scheduled for delivery in 2020, when she will enter into a seven year time charter contract with TOTAL Gas & Power Chartering, Limited.

This order is the first in the company’s X Carrier Series, which expands the TMS Cardiff Gas fleet of managed vessels to 10 (six LNG carriers and four VLGCs).