Cargo Ship Crashes Into Front Garden of Norwegian House

A large container ship ran aground early on Thursday (May 22) morning and crashed into the front garden of Johan Helberg who lives near Trondheim in southwestern Norway.

The 135m (443ft) Cypriot-flagged cargo ship, the NCL Salten, narrowly missed Helberg's house by mere metres around 0500 local time (0300GMT).

Helberg was alerted to the incident by his neighbour Jostein Joergensen who witnessed the ship heading directly for the shore.

The NCL Salten had 16 crew members on board, none of whom were injured in the accident.

Norwegian police are investigating the incident.

(Reuters/Production: Ilze Filks)