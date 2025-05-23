Marine Link
Saturday, May 24, 2025

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Front Garden of Norwegian House

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 23, 2025

© Adobe Stock/REC and ROLL - stock.adobe.com

© Adobe Stock/REC and ROLL - stock.adobe.com

A large container ship ran aground early on Thursday (May 22) morning and crashed into the front garden of Johan Helberg who lives near Trondheim in southwestern Norway.

The 135m (443ft) Cypriot-flagged cargo ship, the NCL Salten, narrowly missed Helberg's house by mere metres around 0500 local time (0300GMT).

Helberg was alerted to the incident by his neighbour Jostein Joergensen who witnessed the ship heading directly for the shore.

The NCL Salten had 16 crew members on board, none of whom were injured in the accident.

Norwegian police are investigating the incident.

(Reuters/Production: Ilze Filks)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ship Notes

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week