Caribe Tankers to Trial Inmarsat NexusWave Connectivity Service

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced Caribe Tankers USA, Inc (CTU) will trial Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna as the company seeks a reliable solution to best serve operational and crew connectivity.

By combining multiple network underlays in one fully managed, bonded solution, Inmarsat’s NexusWave enables applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one underlay at a time. This network-bonding approach allows NexusWave vessels to maintain a consistent connection to high-speed internet with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels.

As a result, this new technology will allow vessels to meet new connectivity demand and crew can enjoy a home-like connectivity experience whether the ship is sailing in open waters or anchored at a busy port. This in line with Caribe Tankers’ objective as the company looks to retain and attract the best seafaring talent.

The decision to trial Inmarsat NexusWave also reflects Caribe Tankers’ requirements for reliable and consistent communication services, where the company considers certainty in the connectivity a requisite for supporting daily operational needs.