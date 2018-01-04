Four Carnival Brands to Debut New Ships in 2018

Carnival Corporation & plc will roll out four new ships in 2018 across four of its 10 global brands, as the company will add 18 new cruise liners to its fleet between 2018 and 2022.

The new vessels to set sail in 2018 will be for Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line , Seabourn and AIDA Cruises, and follow three new ships debuted by Carnival Corporation in 2017.

“Our fleet enhancement program enables us to manage the overall fleet by aligning new ship deliveries with our strategy for measured capacity growth over time, while also refurbishing existing ships and phasing out less-efficient vessels, said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “It is a successful approach that helps us meets our number one priority – to consistently exceed our guests' expectations.”

Carnival Horizon

As the 26th ship for Carnival Cruise Line, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon is being built by Fincantieri in Italy for expected launch in April 2018.

The ship will make its debut with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona in April 2018 – the first of four round-trip departures from the port. Carnival Horizon will then reposition to the U.S. with a 14-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York in May, positioning the vessel for a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures from New York. Carnival Horizon will shift to Miami to launch a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning in September, and will also offer a special two-day cruise to Nassau from Miami.

Seabourn Ovation

Following sister ship Seabourn Encore launched in early 2017, Seabourn Ovation – also being built by Fincantieri – is set to debut in May 2018. The fifth all-suite ship in Seabourn's fleet, Seabourn Ovation will carry 600 guests, based on double occupancy.

The cruise ship will embark on an 11-day inaugural voyage departing in May from Venice, Italy, to Barcelona. The ship will spend the majority of her maiden season cruising the waters of Northern Europe, offering a variety of Baltic and Scandinavian cruises, which will include a three-day stay in St. Petersburg, Russia. Seabourn Ovation will also sail on longer 14-day voyages, visiting the Norwegian fjords and British Isles.

AIDAnova

Then, arriving in late 2018, AIDAnova will be the first cruise ship fully powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) , with nearly zero emissions. This ship, being constructed by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, will be the first in the cruise industry to use LNG to generate 100 percent of its power both in port and on the open sea. AIDAnova's fully LNG-powered design is an evolution from the brand's previous class of ships that includes AIDAprima and AIDAperla , the first two cruise ships in the world to use LNG while in port. AIDAnova will be followed by six additional fully LNG-powered ships scheduled to be delivered across several Carnival Corporation brands by 2022.

In its debut season starting in December 2018, AIDAnova will offer seven-day trips around the Canary Islands. Prior to the Canary season, AIDAnova will make a stop in Hamburg, and will visit the Hanseatic City on the Elbe before setting off toward Gran Canaria.

Nieuw Statendam

Finally, the 99,500-ton Nieuw Statendam being built by Fincantier i will be the second Pinnacle Class ship for Holland America Line, joining ms Koningsdam, which launched in April 2016.