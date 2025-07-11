Carnival Corporation: Celebrating Bill Burke’s Leadership

After nearly half a century of making his mark on the maritime world, Vice Admiral (Ret.) William (Bill) Burke is charting a new course: retirement.

Bill joined Carnival Corporation in 2013 as Chief Maritime Officer, bringing with him a legacy of leadership forged beneath the waves. A submariner at heart, he commanded the USS Toledo and Submarine Squadron Two, later rising through the Navy’s highest ranks to shape U.S. national defense strategy and fleet readiness. When he came aboard Carnival Corporation, he brought not just experience, but vision.

“I’ve had the privilege of commanding a submarine, leading a squadron of submarines and overseeing a task force of ships. As an admiral, I also had the opportunity to lead four different organizations,” he says. “My role at Carnival Corporation has been the perfect way to round out my career—blending my passion for staying closely connected to our mariners and the fleet with the leadership experience I gained over 35 years in the military, inspiring teams to operate safely, sustainably and with excellence across a global operation.”

From the start, Bill set out to build on Carnival Corporation’s strong track record of operational excellence across the fleet and helping to shape new standards for the entire industry. He introduced enhanced safety protocols, launched and expanded fleetwide training programs and led the charge on environmental innovation. Under his leadership, the corporation pioneered LNG-powered ships, standardized and fortified the company’s Maritime Policy & Compliance practices and systems, and strengthened ties with global maritime authorities.

When the world paused in 2020, Bill did not. He helped spearhead Carnival Corporation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating ship and crew repatriations across 100+ countries and developing onboard crew and guest wellness frameworks in collaboration with global health authorities. His steady hand helped guide the company through uncharted waters. From 2021 onward, he championed the company’s carbon reduction strategy and the Maritime Decarbonization Initiative, aligning the company with the IMO’s 2030 and 2050 goals.

After more than a decade of service as Carnival Corporation’s Chief Maritime Officer (CMO), Bill recently transitioned to the role of External Affairs Adviser as Lars Ljoen took the helm as the company’s new CMO. Now, Bill has decided it’s time to move into full retirement, beginning July 10. Bill leaves behind a legacy of integrity, innovation and steadfast commitment to the seas and the people who sail them. Now, he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“I’ve got seven grandsons who still think I’m pretty cool, and I want to hang out with those guys while they have time for me,” said Burke. “To my friends at Carnival Corporation, including the tens of thousands of men and women in the fleet, thank you.”