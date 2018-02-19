23 Thrown Off Carnival "Brawl" Ship

While the global cruise industry rides a historic high, several news reports and social media posts Down Under show a brawl on a Carnival Corp. cruise ship that resulted in the ejection of 23 people from the ship.

According to a Reuters report, Carnival Corp. said on Monday it was investigating the response of its security personnel to a brawl that broke out on one of its South Pacific cruises that resulted in 23 passengers being removed.

The 10-day cruise to the South Pacific returned to the Australian southern city of Melbourne on Saturday, a day after 23 people were removed in the New South Wales (NSW) town of Eden for what the company described as “disruptive and violent acts”.

“The level of excessive behavior experienced on the cruise was unprecedented,” the Carnival statement said, referring to the passengers who were removed from the cruise. “We have apologized to guests who were directly affected by it,” it said. The statement did not say when the investigation will be concluded.

Carnival has offered passengers a 25 percent “cruise credit” on future trips.

A NSW police spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that inquiries were continuing with no charges laid yet. The video on social media shows passengers brawling with each other and with security officers. (REUTERS)