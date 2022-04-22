Carnival, Wärtsilä Cooperate on Fleet Decarb Program

Wärtsilä will deliver its new Decarbonization Modelling Service to Carnival Corporation as the cruise group aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its fleet.

Initially tasked with establishing an optimal decarbonization path for the cruise ship Regal Princess, the project will expand to model solutions which could be applied to the entire Carnival fleet. The contract was signed in December 2021 and the project commenced in February 2022.

Under the program, a digital model of Regal Princess will be created by combining operational data from several different sources. Modelling capabilities and machine-learning algorithms developed by Wärtsilä will deliver a detailed analysis of vessel operational data.

The model will be used to simulate the impact of several technologies. A specific focus will be given to E-start, Wärtsilä’s patented electric smokeless start solution, as well as the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power concept with energy storage. The simulations will identify the most beneficial retrofittable solution while minimising the required installation.

Decarbonization modelling is part of a suite of services to help ship owners plan their pathway to reducing emissions and complying with incoming regulations. It utilizes several advanced machine-learning algorithms, including those powering Wärtsilä’s CII Insight – a new set of capabilities which enable owners to forecast vessel compliance with CII and understand the impact of alternative solutions.

Regal Princess is a 330-m , 142,000-gt cruise ship built in 2014. It has a maximum capacity of 5,600 passengers and crew. In total Carnival Corporation as a fleet of more than 100 vessels across 10 cruise brands.