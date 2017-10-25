Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Enters 7th Fleet

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 arrived in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (AOO) Oct. 25, after concluding operations in U.S. 5th Fleet.

While in 7th Fleet, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMSG) is scheduled for a port visit and will be ready to support operations throughout the AOO before transiting back to their respective homeports.

"The impressive dedication and resolute commitment to professionalism by the Nimitz crew while supporting day and night flight operations as well as the dedication our cruisers and destroyers was vital to promoting the free flow of commerce and enhancing our ties with allies and partners," said Rear Adm. Gregory Harris, commander of CSG-11. "They performed flawlessly in extremely austere conditions maintaining an incredible spirit that was awe-inspiring. I am eager to see what this team does in the next phase of our journey and welcome the opportunity to serve with such a fine group of Sailors and Marines."

The NIMSG departed 5th Fleet with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Shoup (DDG 86), USS Pinckney (DDG 91) and USS Kidd (DDG 100) after contributing to Operation Inherent Resolve for three months as part of a regularly scheduled deployment. This deployment is an example of the U.S. Navy's commitment to stability, maritime cooperation and economic success for all nations.

Nimitz is currently on a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOO. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security.