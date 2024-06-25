Carsten Rehder Orders New Ships from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

German shipowner Carsten Rehder announced it has signed an agreement with Indian shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. for the construction of 4+4 CORAL 7500 Multipurpose Dry Cargo Vessels.

The CORAL7500 design by SEDS is optimized for the European short-sea trade, with high cargo flexibility and readiness for the future energy transition, Carsten Rehder said.

The single cargo hold has been maximized for about 400.00-cubic-feet capacity and can be segregated with two bulkheads. The bulkhead panels may also be used as tween-decks. The vessels will feature a bridge-forward design, with a flush aft deck and hatchcoverless (open top) notation, providing flexibility for project cargo.

Propulsion will be diesel-mechanical with a shaft generator and controllable pitch propeller. The shaft generator will be capable of power-take-off, power-take-in and power-take-home. This hybrid-configuration allows very efficient sailing in combinator mode at lower and higher speeds. It also includes an extra power reserve for ice trade (Ice 1A) or future battery retrofit. At delivery, the vessels will be capable or running on biofuel, with an additional bunker station and tank chain.

The main engine will be supplied by Anglo Belgian Corporation and is currently the only class approved engine type for methanol and hydrogen retrofit within its power segment today.