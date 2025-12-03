Grimaldi Selects Silverstream Air Lubrication for Nine RoPax

Silverstream Technologies will supply air lubrication systems for nine RoPax newbuildings contracted by the Grimaldi Group at China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard.

The latest order, which includes four vessels for Grimaldi Lines, a pair for Minoan Lines and three ships for Finnlines, is the largest RoPax order awarded to Silverstream and builds on the 15 cumulative in-service years of its system's operation across the Grimaldi fleet.

The Minoan Lines’ vessels are the first Greek-flag installations for Silverstream.

Silverstream’s orders with the Group now include 35 ships.

Grimaldi Group has achieved 5-6% net savings on some vessels.



