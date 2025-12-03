Marine Link
Thursday, December 18, 2025

Grimaldi Selects Silverstream Air Lubrication for Nine RoPax

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 3, 2025

Source: Silverstream

Source: Silverstream

Silverstream Technologies will supply air lubrication systems for nine RoPax newbuildings contracted by the Grimaldi Group at China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard.

The latest order, which includes four vessels for Grimaldi Lines, a pair for Minoan Lines and three ships for Finnlines, is the largest RoPax order awarded to Silverstream and builds on the 15 cumulative in-service years of its system's operation across the Grimaldi fleet.

The Minoan Lines’ vessels are the first Greek-flag installations for Silverstream.

Silverstream’s orders with the Group now include 35 ships.

Grimaldi Group has achieved 5-6% net savings on some vessels.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wallem builds momentum on future-proof ship management strategy
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Domestic Shipbuilding

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week