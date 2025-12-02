DNV Awards Jiangnan Shipyard AiP for Intelligence System

DNV has awarded Jiangnan Shipyard an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Jiangnan Intelligent System JNIS (DATA) under the D-INF(S) class notation. Jiangnan received the recognition for their standardized onboard data platform which is aligned with ISO 19847 and ISO 19848.

The accelerating digital transformation of the maritime industry depends on trusted, high-quality data collected systematically from sensors, control systems, and other onboard sources. But as vessels generate increasingly large and complex datasets, the reliability and consistency of this data is critical. To unlock the benefits of digitalization, shipping needs standardized data infrastructures that ensure secure collection, storage, and exchange, and which are aligned with international requirements.

The JNIS (DATA) platform from Jiangnan Shipyard is designed to integrate data from diverse equipment manufacturers, break down information silos, and support a wide range of current and future digital applications. As part of the D-INF AiP, DNV has worked with Jiangnan Shipyard to validate their standardized ship–shore data model, establish a unified and structured database, and advance Jiangnan’s digital foundation for intelligent ship construction.

Lin Qingshan, Jiangnan’s Vice President, said: “Receiving DNV’s D-INF(S) AiP is a major milestone in our digital transformation. The validation of JNIS (DATA) by DNV strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent, future-ready vessels and supports our commitment to secure, efficient, and standardized data sharing. In addition, the completion of a systematic gap analysis on our competence in building smart large containerships and LNG carriers, will help us to benchmark against industry best practice and lays the groundwork for further development in MASS systems and vessels.”

Jiangnan will continue testing the system and move toward installation on newbuilds to verify in-service performance and secure ship-to-shore data sharing. The architecture is designed to be expandable to cover additional services and uses, including remote inspection and data-driven verification (DDV).



