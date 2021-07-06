Castor Marine Expands North Sea 4G Network

Castor Marine signed a reseller agreement with Tampnet, an offshore 4G LTE network operator in the North Sea, and immediately went to work for its first 4G Tampnet client: supply 4G LTE offshore connectivity to the WTW vessel Keizersborg.

With this deal, Castor Marine is now an official Tampnet Activation Point, adding value to its customers’ operations. In the past, vessels supported by Castor Marine automatically switched to the VSAT connection of the company’s own network when moving outside of 4G coverage and vice versa. With the new deal, full 4G coverage for ship and crew is guaranteed.

Castor Marine already delivers fleetwide connectivity services for the fleet of Wagenborg, where it also remotely monitors and manages all onboard equipment 24/7, ensuring the continuous operation of all the vessels, as Wagenborg’s North Sea offshore wind operations depend on a continuous flow of information.