Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Castor Maritime Announces New Charter Agreements

October 7, 2021

© Max Wei / MarineTraffic.com

Cyprus-based shipping company Castor Maritime announced on Thursday that it has fixed two of its bulk carriers on time charter agreements. 

The 2006-built Capesize dry bulk carrier Magic Orion has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $73,000. The charter is expected to commence on or around October 8, 2021, and will have a duration of about 45 days.

The Magic Eclipse, a 2011 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $28,500. The charter commenced on September 14, 2021, and has a minimum duration of eight months and a maximum duration of ten months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

