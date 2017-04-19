High Speed Catamaran Powered by Wärtsilä Waterjets

Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the waterjets for a new high speed ferry being built by the Incat Tasmania yard in Australia for Malta based Virtu Ferries.

When delivered, this vessel will be the largest high speed catamaran operating in the Mediterranean Sea, and will have a service speed of up to 38 knots. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in March 2017.

The scope of supply covers four Wärtsilä LJX1500SRI waterjets and a Lipstronic control system. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in April 2018 and the ship is to be delivered to the owners at the end of 2018.

"This new vessel will be a large and powerful high speed ferry, the Wärtsilä waterjets selected will ensure fast, efficient, and reliable operations. We have worked in close cooperation with Incat for nearly 30 years, and during this time have supplied them with modular waterjets for various vessel applications around the world," said Arto Lehtinen, Vice President, Propulsion, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The 110 meters long wave-piercing catamaran will operate between Malta and Sicily and will complete the crossing in approximately 90 minutes. The vessel will have a capacity for 900 passengers in four lounges on two passenger decks. It will also have the equivalent of 490 truck lane meters for 167 cars.