Caudwell Presents AX300 Diesel Outboard in Maldives

Caudwell Marine hosted an industry launch briefing for the AX300 Diesel Outboard alongside its participation in the Maldives Marine Expo.

The Maldives is characterized by high-utilization fleets, long daily run hours and year-round exposure to heat, saltwater and heavy operational loads. These conditions closely mirror the duty cycles the AX300 Diesel has been engineered to address.

The AX300 Diesel has been developed specifically for professional and commercial operators who depend on predictable performance, efficiency and uptime over sustained duty cycles. Designed as a fully integrated propulsion system, the AX300 Diesel combines a high-torque diesel powerhead with a patented integrated steering system, drivetrain and control technologies, alongside a servicing architecture intended to support safe and practical maintenance in demanding working environments.

Image courtesy Caudwell Marine