Cavotec Shore Power in First for European Tanker

The Swedish port of Gävle recently became one of the first in the world to successfully connect a tanker vessel to a shoreside electricity system. The shore power connection solution was provided by Cavotec.

The system, based on new standards drawn up in co-operation with other ports and operators, is set to pave the way for other tanker berth operators to reduce emissions, says Cavotec.

The test sequence, during which no electrical current was supplied to the vessel, was conducted earlier this year with the Tern Fors, a 15,000-dwt oil and chemical tanker, which has a capacity of 16,500 cubic metres.

Following the successful trial, Tärntank and the Port of Gävle now plan to use the system to connect the Tern Fors to electrical current.

Sweden has long been a leader in shore power, with the technology – again supplied by Cavotec – first being introduced at a passenger ferry berth at the Port of Gothenburg back in the 1980s. In April, Ports of Stockholm announced the successful installation of a next-generation Cavotec shore power connection system at a ferry berth at Kapellskär.

Cavotec supplied its shore-based shore power system for the world’s first use with tankers at the Port of Long Beach.



