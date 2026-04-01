Cavotec Signs $15b Order for MoorMaster Systems in North America

Cavotec has signed an order valued at approximately USD15.11 million (EUR 13 million) for the supply of MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring systems for a special application in North America. Deliveries are scheduled between October 2027 and March 2028.

The MoorMaster systems will help ensure safe, reliable, and efficient vessel operations. Cavotec has over 20 years of experience in automated vacuum mooring and MoorMaster systems increase safety, speed up ship handling, reduce emissions, and help ports and other maritime applications increase capacity.