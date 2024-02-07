CBED Inks Full-Year Contract with Hughes Subsea for Wind Evolution SOV

Danish shipowner CBED has signed a contract with Hughes Subsea, a subsidiary of OEG Energy, for Wind Evolution’s first offshore project, just three weeks after acquiring the service operation vessel (SOV).

With the new walk-to-work contract, CBED has secured full activity for Wind Evolution SOV until early first quarter of 2025, with two additional one-year options to extend the project contract.

OEG Energy’s Hughes Subsea specializes in subsea services across the offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, and other sectors.

CBED will take delivery of Wind Evolution end of March 2024. The vessel will be drydocked for refurbishing, name change and painting according to the CBED fleet design.

Shortly after, Wind Evolution will start work on the new project for Hughes Subsea.

Following the recent acquisitions, the CBED fleet now consists of three SOVs - Wind Innovation, Wind Evolution and Wind Creation.

“This just underlines the fact that it was the right timing for us to expand our fleet and add Wind Evolution and Wind Creation.

“Our overall goal is now to transfer CBED’s more than 15 years of offshore experience to our new customers and projects and I look forward to seeing Wind Evolution offshore wearing CBED colors and design,” said Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED.