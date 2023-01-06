C&C Marine to Build Four Damen Multi Cat Workboats

Belle Chasse, La. shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair will build four new Damen Multi Cat 3013 workboats to be delivered over the course of 2023.

The first two vessels will be delivered to Galveston, Texas based dredging contractor Callan Marine, and the second two vessels will be built on spec for sale or lease to the U.S. market.

The Multi Cat 3013 design comes from the Netherlands-based shipbuilding conglomerate Damen Shipyards Group, which licenses its designs to U.S. shipyards to build for the Jones Act market.

Each of the 30-meter, multipurpose Multi Cats will be fitted with Damen Marine Components (DMC) piston-type steering gear, two tugger winches, an anchor winch, a towing winch, an anchor handling winch and two towing pin systems rated 50 and 80 tonnes respectively. All of these are designed and manufactured at DMC’s production facilities in the Netherlands, Poland and China. DMC will also supply a triple rudder system for each vessel, produced in-house to a third-party design.

Tony Cibilich, owner of C&C Marine, said, “We have full confidence that Damen Marine Components’ equipment will deliver years of trouble-free service to our client Callan Marine. DMC’s products can be found all over the world and it has a strong reputation in the international market. We look forward to doing business with them again in the future.”

Callan Marine will primarily use its new Multi Cats to support its dredging fleet, handling anchors and towing barges wherever they may be operating.

Arie van den Adel, Chief Operating Officer of Callan Marine, said, "Our dredges depend on these working vessels to complete large scale public and private projects."

Ronald Beekhof, Sales Manager Damen Marine Components, said, “It gives us great pleasure to be able to show to the U.S. market that we design and build equipment that vessel owners and operators can depend on for reliability and minimal downtime over the long term.”