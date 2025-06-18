CCG's New Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel Begins Sea Trials

CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV), began sea trials this week in North Vancouver, sailing from Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards where final outfitting, installation, and commissioning work has been taking place since the vessel’s launch in August 2024.

CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is a Polar Class 6 vessel, with a displacement of 5,058t, and is 88 meters long, 17.6 meters wide, and will accommodate up to 60 personnel.

Sea trials mark the final major phase of a shipbuilding project before delivery. Over the next few weeks, the ship will be put through full-scale exercises on the West Coast by specialists from Seaspan, the Canadian Coast Guard and major equipment suppliers to test performance of key systems and seaworthiness. The tests ensure that the ship operates as designed and that all systems—including mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, scientific, communications, navigation, as well as fire and safety systems—are fully operational.

On completion of sea trials, CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk will be prepared for delivery to the Canadian Coast Guard by the end of the summer, before sailing to the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Halifax, NS, where the ship will be based.

The OOSV will be Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s primary oceanographic science platform, outfitted for habitat management, marine surveys and scientific research on ocean currents and the seabed, while also being able to serve the needs of the Canadian Coast Guard, aiding in operations such as Search and Rescue.

This milestone follows a number of other shipbuilding milestones at Seaspan over the last six months, including the launch of HMCS Protecteur and cutting steel on the CCG’s new heavy Polar Icebreaker.