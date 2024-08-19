CCG’s Science Vessel CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk Launched

Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) launched the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship science vessel, CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk.

The fourth ship designed, built and launched by Seaspan under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) is a floating laboratory that will serve as the primary oceanographic science platform for Fisheries and Oceans Canada. As a Polar Class 6 vessel, it will be a highly advanced ice capable ship equipped with the latest scientific research systems. The new ship will provide increased capability and capacity to support marine surveys and scientific research on ocean currents and the seabed in Atlantic Canada. It will also contribute directly to increasing our overall understanding of the impact that climate change has on the oceans.

“The launch of Canada’s largest and most modern science vessel is a historic day for our country and the crucial work underway to support ocean research. Seaspan is delivering on the promise of the National Shipbuilding Strategy - ships built in Canada by Canadians for Canada. I am so proud of the innovation and dedication that went into building this important ship that will help deepen our understanding of the oceans that Canadians depend on for food, our livelihoods and the health of our country.”

John McCarthy, CEO, Seaspan Shipyards

The future CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is named after a well-respected elder from Nunavik, who was a renowned promoter of the Inuit language and culture. The vessel will be stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 scientists. The data and samples collected aboard this vessel will support Canada’s domestic and international commitments to ensure that our oceans are sustainably managed.

The 88-metre-long vessel is outfitted with a modular working deck, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, an oceanographic winch, as well as permanent and portable labs. The ship can also perform search and rescue operations and environmental response when needed.

As part of the ship’s launch celebration, Tsleil-Waututh Nation artist, Olivia George, designed commemorative coins to mark the milestone. The coins titled “Protection and Knowledge” depict images representing the land, sun, waters and our ecosystem, including an orca to symbolize community, protection, harmony, travel and intergenerational knowledge.

The new OOSV is replacing the CCGS Hudson, which entered service in 1964 and was the longest serving ship in the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. CCGS Hudson was decommissioned in 2022 following an illustrious 59 years of service supporting ocean science work in Canada and around the world.

“With the launch of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, we’re one step closer to welcoming this modern Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel into our fleet. I know our Canadian Coast Guard personnel look forward to serving aboard the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, supporting vital science research and continuing to serve Canadians proudly.”

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Image courtesy Seaspan